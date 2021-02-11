I can’t properly express the depth of my frustration. Trying to find an appointment for a vaccine I was told I am eligible for is a sick joke. Why on earth would anyone announce a group’s eligibility for a vaccine that is not available for the vast majority of that group?

What’s next, announcing the vaccine is available for everyone while most of those now eligible are still not vaccinated? I realize that the current federal administration inherited a huge problem, but it (and our state government) are in charge of the messaging. I implore anyone in a position of power to match the messaging to reality. Please, don’t get our hopes up for a lie. And for God’s sake, do not open the vaccines to more groups until the currently eligible groups are vaccinated.

Victor Coupez, Mukilteo