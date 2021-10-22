If compliance is the measure, then the vaccination mandates imposed on state and city workers have been a success. More than 90% of people employed by Washington state government or by the city of Seattle are fully vaccinated against the coronavirus with many more in the process of complying with that requirement.

Still, 1,887 state workers, from a janitor in the Capitol building to the Washington State University football coach, quit or were fired because they refused to comply with the mandate. That willingness to give up a good job rather than get a life-protecting shot in the arm is mystifying and fascinating.

How many of those now-unemployed people were influenced by the anti-vaccine political machinations of various Republican leaders and the paranoid rantings of conservative TV commentators? How many were scared into non-compliance by the misleading pseudoscience spouted by activists with deep suspicions of Big Pharma? How many were staunch libertarians who simply do not want any government telling them what to do, even if it is good for them and for their communities?

Delusional? Principled? Stubborn? Independent? Brave? A danger to themselves and others? What characterization best fits these folks? One description is clearly accurate: a small minority.

The overwhelming majority of state and municipal workers did the right thing; they got vaccinated. A big share of them did it because it was the rational thing to do. They did not want to fall ill or cause others to suffer. However, plenty of the compliant ones did it grudgingly and only because they did not want to lose their jobs.

That is why a mandate was needed, even if it drove a few resistors into the unemployment line.