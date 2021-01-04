Re: “Are you eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine? Washington state to launch tool, rely on honor system” [Dec. 31, Local News]:

Our state’s Department of Health (DOH) intends to make each citizen responsible for vaccine distribution (while admitting that the system could be gamed). Much better results could be obtained by enlisting the cooperation of hospitals (all employees to be vaccinated), fire departments (all personnel to be vaccinated) and health insurers (all persons of a certain age and/or underlying condition). This should identify the greatest number of people for the initial vaccinations.

Otherwise, it is predictable that DOH’s website will crash and/or authorize untimely vaccinations, while depriving those who should be served first.

Barbara J. Selberg, Seattle