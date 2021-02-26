Re: “After the pandemic, put women first” [Feb. 18, Opinion]:

Pre-pandemic access to child care had always been a prerequisite to gender equity in the workplace and lack of it a significant barrier.

Despite the documented low risk of COVID-19 to small children, the child-care industry has been decimated, and too many parents remain reluctant to return their children to centers notwithstanding the extensive precautions that reputable providers implement.

Thus it is that women remain disproportionately disadvantaged in their ability to return to work outside of the home.

It is child-care providers, most of whom are women, whose access to vaccines should be prioritized.

Protect our children’s caregivers, and you help restore the confidence needed for a return to normalcy.

Paul Suzman, Seattle