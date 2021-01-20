Re: “COVID-19: Mobilize retired nurses” [Jan. 15, Northwest Voices]:

A recent letter writer stated, “We are an army of experienced, willing health care providers just waiting to be asked.”

I am a retired M.D. who did not wait to be asked. I called Whidbey Health Medical Center and volunteered my services at their vaccination clinic, and was accepted after my credential were verified and I registered at the Washington State Emergency Registry of Volunteers. The vaccination clinic is staffed almost entirely by volunteers, including retired doctors, nurses, EMTS, military paramedics and other medical professionals, taking pressure off active practitioners to allow uninterrupted care of the sick.

Those who wish to help should sign up at waserv.org and call the local hospital or health department. Your efforts will be greatly appreciated!

David Welton, M.D., Clinton