Re: “Some Seattle Public Schools educators labeled ‘essential’ to fast-track their return to classrooms” [Feb. 26, Education Lab]:

It is baffling that Washington leaders argue that reopening schools is essential for the welfare of children and working parents, but refuse to offer vaccines to people who work in the schools who would be providing this essential work.

On Monday, Connecticut expanded its vaccine eligibility to vaccinate teachers and child-care workers, and people over 55. Our brother-in-law, who is a second-grade public schoolteacher in Kansas, was vaccinated a couple of weeks ago.

Washington could do this. Vaccinating people who work in our schools would protect many in our communities across the state. It would go a long way to supporting our teachers, who have had one of the most demanding transitions to remote work during COVID-19.

Kelly Powers, Seattle