Re: “What we know about the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine: Timing, dosage, access in Washington state” [Feb. 26, Health]:
Washington state expects to receive more than 60,000 doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. Allocate these vaccine doses to inoculate K-12 teachers and student-facing staff. I think this is a great way to take a huge step toward addressing the safety concerns voiced by educators. It is a one-dose vaccine, which makes distribution even easier logistically.
There should be an all-out effort to finish inoculations in one week. Vaccinate entire school districts in one day. Move on to the next, and repeat. It will be a huge challenge, but this is a windfall that will be dedicated to bringing our students back into the schools and will begin to restore a sense of normality in our young people’s lives.
Peter Mattson, Lake Forest Park
