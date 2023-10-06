My University of Washington colleagues and I study online rumors, conspiracy theories, and disinformation.

In the past year, research like ours has come under fire — often by some of the same individuals and organizations that benefit from the spread of falsehoods.

While these attacks have, of course, been stressful, they also help us to improve how we communicate about our work in an increasingly adversarial space. Above all, contrary to a recent headline in The Washington Post, no one I know in our field is “buckling” or backing down.

We’ve been doing this research for more than a decade. We’ve studied the spread of online rumors around numerous events, including the 2010 Deepwater Horizon oil spill, the 2013 Boston Marathon bombings, and the recent Maui wildfires. Borrowing from methods in crisis informatics — a field that looks at social media use during crisis events — we often conduct “rapid research,” quickly analyzing and publicly communicating about social media dynamics during fast-moving events.

Recently, one focus of our team has been election rumors. We work both in real-time and long after the fact to understand how misleading information about voting emerges (often through misinterpretations or mischaracterizations), is amplified and spread online, and ultimately undermines trust in election processes and results. In 2020, we participated in a nonpartisan collaboration with researchers at the Stanford Internet Observatory, Graphika and the DFRLab that tracked election rumors in real-time.

About one year ago, online conspiracy theories targeted those research efforts, twisting our own reporting of our work into a “censorship” narrative. These theories soon sparked waves of online harassment and threats, then lawsuits, and eventually congressional inquiries.

This is not just about the UW — it’s an assault on our entire field. From researchers we’ve worked with to those we’ve never met, no one is immune to these attacks, and scholars fear the potential impacts on their programs and their students.

At the UW, we’re not buckling and won’t be bullied. Our team plans to continue our rapid research during the 2024 elections, and we’re also encouraged by a recent 5th U.S. Circuit Appeals Court decision that affirmed our First Amendment rights to study and communicate around mis- and disinformation research.

In candid conversations, colleagues across the nation echo those sentiments. Their commitment is unwavering. As I told The Post, “It’s clear to me that researchers and their institutions won’t be deterred by conspiracy theorists and those seeking to smear and silence this line of research for entirely political reasons.”

Support from our institutions is critical to continuing this line of research. In addition to multiple lawsuits and public records requests, I’ve sat through two closed-door congressional interviews and have had to counter false claims published in a congressional report. (One lesson we’ve learned is around the limits of “strategic silence” and the value of getting factual information out into the world, quickly, to correct falsehoods.) It’s been taxing, but I made it through because my team and I received unflinching support from the UW, where colleagues and leadership at multiple levels stepped up to assist and advocate for us.

Harassment and legal attacks are not the only challenges that misinformation researchers are facing as we head into the 2024 U.S. elections. Platforms across the board are stepping back from their content moderation policies, allowing harmful rumors to fester. Further, X (formerly Twitter), the once-gold standard of platform transparency, essentially priced out researchers from accessing data we depend on to track online trends.

With the rise of new platforms and after several waves of user migrations, we research an increasingly fragmented information space, adding complexity to both data collection and analysis. Rapid improvements to and adoption of generative AI tools like ChatGPT threaten to “turbocharge” the production of disinformation, lowering the cost and increasing the potential for microtargeting misleading messages. These trends together could be a perfect storm for the proliferation of rumors and disinformation without accountability.

As we head into the 2024 elections, the public should be more aware of how these disruptions — and the outright attacks on researchers and others working on these problems — may lead to increased uncertainty around what is taking shape online in real time.

These challenges also represent opportunities for researchers to step up and contribute. We will need new methods to study information-sharing across a range of social media platforms under new constraints. We will need to better understand how generative AI can be exploited to spread falsehoods and manipulate people — as well as possibilities for using AI to address some of these challenges.

We are not going to “solve” these problems with a single new platform policy, design feature or educational initiative. It will require all of the above and more. It’s going to take researchers, platform designers, educators, journalists, policymakers, and members of the public to keep working from our different perspectives to reduce online deception and manipulation.

Rising to this challenge will not be easy, especially in the midst of a multifaceted attack on our field by those who want to silence us. At the UW, we are committed to continuing our critical research and won’t be deterred when so much is at stake.



