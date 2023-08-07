For graduate students who’ve begun to build a family, the University of Washington has historically held appeal in addition to its renown: heavily subsidized student-family housing. This housing is about to be torn down to build market-rate undergraduate dorms. Graduate student families who are unable to afford Seattle market-rate rent may be left without a home.

The university has mostly ignored graduate student negotiation requests and Tiffany Jewel, a tenants rights advocate and student-parent in UW’s subsidized housing, said that she and many families feel “vulnerable, betrayed and really afraid.” While depending on graduate students to teach their undergraduate classes, UW appears to be casting them aside in exchange for higher profits. The Washington public must make UW take these families’ needs seriously by staying engaged, attending their rallies and signing their petitions.

Currently, UW reserves two properties, Laurel and Blakely Village, for graduate students with children. The 160 units are highly subsidized, with $1,100 -$1,350 monthly two- and three-bedroom rents. “I cannot overemphasize the importance this living situation played in my life, and in the survival of me and my kids. I wouldn’t have been able to do my degree without it,” said one graduate student-parent who asked not to be named out of concern for her housing status. Audrey Omar, a graduate student-parent finishing her degree this year, stated: “If this [housing teardown] happened in our first two years here, I would’ve just quit.”

In fall 2022, UW announced it was selling Laurel/Blakely to a private, external buyer who planned to tear them down and build undergraduate dorms and 100 graduate student-family units in their place. Of the graduate units, only half will be subsidized and at a significantly lower rate. The university’s Spring 2023 Semi-Annual Performance Report stated that the Laurel/Blakely project “would provide upfront cash that would allow for a much shorter timeline for the redevelopment of Haggett Hall and future renovations of McMahon and Hansee Halls,” three on-campus, undergraduate dormitories. Undergraduates in these dorms pay up to $3,272/quarter for a single room. As Jewel told me, “They’ve literally told us now in writing that they plan to balance their budget on the backs of these graduate students and our families.”

UW is ignoring this decision’s impact on the 160 families living in the units. Without rehousing funds or a promise of future subsidized housing, many graduate student families are forced to consider dropping out mid-degree. “People are already starting to jump ship,” Jewel told me. “I’m hearing from a lot of people that [they] can’t even afford to stay in Washington.”

Housing Justice UW, a graduate family tenants rights group, has attempted to make the UW Board of Regents aware of this; they’ve attended regents’ meetings, circulated petitions and held rallies. UAW4121, the graduate student union, has stood behind them in these efforts. Originally, they demanded UW not sell Laurel/Blakely to a private buyer. When that failed, they urged UW to provide rehousing funds and equally subsidized rent in the new units. The university has so far ignored these demands, and in a letter to current tenants wrote, “UW will not assist with relocation costs and there is no guarantee of reassignment within UW housing.”

The group will hold more rallies leading up to and on Sept. 27, the first day of fall quarter. Regarding holding rallies during undergraduate move-in, Jewel said, “Maybe we can get incoming parents to think, ‘Where the hell am I sending my kid, if this place would do this to their own graduate students?’ ” Her goal is to draw attention to the issue, forcing UW Regents to take these demands seriously. We, the Washington public, must help by attending their rallies, signing their petitions and showing UW we’re paying attention. For more information, visit linktr.ee/housing4thepeople and follow @tiffanyjewel10 on X (the platform formerly known as Twitter).