Re: “End attack on Postal Service and voting by mail” [Aug. 12, Opinion]:
With the president making it crystal clear that crippling the U.S. Postal Service is his strategy to drastically impede mail-in voting, every newspaper in this country should follow your editorial lead.
Every senator who has failed to stand up and vote to fund the USPS is complicit. I am grateful to U.S. Sens. Patty Murray and Maria Cantwell for standing up.
The chance to stop this frontal attack on democracy is now.
Susan A. Weiss, Seattle
