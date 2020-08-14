Re: “End attack on Postal Service and voting by mail” [Aug. 12, Opinion]:

With the president making it crystal clear that crippling the U.S. Postal Service is his strategy to drastically impede mail-in voting, every newspaper in this country should follow your editorial lead.

Every senator who has failed to stand up and vote to fund the USPS is complicit. I am grateful to U.S. Sens. Patty Murray and Maria Cantwell for standing up.

The chance to stop this frontal attack on democracy is now.

Susan A. Weiss, Seattle