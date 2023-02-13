On July 19, 2012, my sister Stacy was killed by an impaired driver just a few feet from her front door. After suffering a traumatic brain injury and multiple fractures, she was airlifted to Harborview Medical Center, where she passed away one month later. Stacy lived a short but beautiful life. Teaching was her passion; she was changing the world with every life she touched. Stacy had a bright future ahead of her but one selfish and 100% preventable act changed our lives forever. Nothing prepares you for a loss so unimaginable.

The offender was sentenced to 102 months in jail. No time was equivalent to all we lost, but at least he would be prosecuted to the maximum penalty. I hoped he would use this lesson to better himself but unfortunately, he has since reoffended. I believe there is no such thing as an accident when it comes to driving under the influence, and I’ve made it my mission to make a change for Stacy.

Traffic fatalities are dramatically higher than they were a decade ago. Nationally, more than 1,000 preventable deaths and 25,000 preventable injuries are caused every month by drunken driving. As U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg stated, we are facing “a national crisis of fatalities and serious injuries on our roadways, and these tragedies are preventable …“

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) estimates a 27.1% increase in Washington state traffic fatalities for the first half of 2022 compared to the first half of 2021.

Hazardous driving behaviors such as speeding, reckless and impaired driving that got worse during the pandemic are largely to blame for the increases. It’s time to respond with proven-to-work strategies, particularly fair and equitable traffic enforcement aimed directly at stopping hazardous driving.

A 2022 NHTSA synthesis of studies concluded that high-visibility enforcement efforts targeting alcohol-impaired driving reduced crashes or prohibited behavior in 58% of the 90 study locations. It also noted: “For preventing alcohol-impaired driving, publicized sobriety checkpoints and high-visibility saturation patrols have demonstrated effectiveness.”

Another successful model is the annual Click It or Ticket program, which has used good laws, education and enforcement to achieve a national seat belt use rate of 90%, saving thousands of lives a year.

We need to refocus on programs that worked a decade ago when on average 10,000 fewer lives were lost on U.S. roadways annually.

In parallel, work must continue toward eliminating drunken driving.

The state Legislature is considering a bill this session that would lower the legal blood alcohol limit to 0.05%, down from 0.08%. Currently, the state of Washington estimates a total of 745 road deaths in 2022, which would be the most in 30 years once the toll is tracked. Laws like this would help to decrease preventable deaths and injuries on our roads.

Important action is being taken on a national level as well. Thanks to the support of Mothers Against Drunk Driving (MADD), its allies, and victims and survivors of this crime, courageous bipartisan leaders in Congress included an advanced impaired driving prevention technology mandate in the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, which was signed into law last November. It requires new advanced impaired driving prevention technology in all new passenger motor vehicles by 2027 that will eventually save more than 9,000 lives a year.

The infrastructure law also provided additional resources to be used nationally and at the state and local level for a Safe Systems approach to safety — part of the U.S. Department of Transportation’s National Roadway Safety Strategy — that includes roadway engineering improvements that will complement reemphasis on human behavior changes and safer vehicles to reduce fatalities and injuries.

I was happy to see the National Transportation Safety Board’s recent strong statement of support for in-vehicle alcohol-detection technology and exploration of other technologies such as driver monitoring.

As NTSB Chair Jennifer Homendy said, “We need to implement the technologies that we have right here, right now to save lives.”

All these long-term steps are crucial, but there’s no time to lose. Let’s make fair and equitable enforcement of lifesaving traffic safety laws a permanent top priority.