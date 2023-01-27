Mass shootings are now commonplace in America. Over the past three years, there have been nearly 650 mass shootings a year in the United States, averaging more than one a day.

But mass shootings account for less than 1% of the more than 49,000 firearm-related deaths occurring in the United States each year. So while mass shootings grab our attention, most of the firearm-related deaths in this country are the result of homicides and suicides that occur daily. These deaths may get far less attention, but they are destroying far more lives, devastating far more families and doing far greater harm to our communities. Here at Harborview Medical Center, the number of patients seen in our emergency department with gunshot wounds has climbed steadily since 2019, from 330 to 526 a year.

Measures such as mandatory background checks and minimum age requirements for firearm ownership that seek to restrict access to firearms by those who might harm themselves or others have been shown to reduce firearm violence. But the fact of the matter is America is awash with firearms and though such measures will help, they will not eliminate the scourge of firearm violence. It is estimated that there are between 350 million and 400 million firearms in private hands. And those numbers are going up. In Washington state alone, more than 780,000 people underwent background checks needed to purchase a firearm in 2020. So, while needed, many current firearm-control measures are unlikely to swiftly reduce the damage inflicted on our society by firearms.

But there are steps that have been shown to reduce your risk of becoming a victim of firearm violence. First is to carefully consider whether you should or should not own a firearm. Reports of firearm violence spurs many to purchase a firearm for personal protection. It’s a natural response. But firearms are rarely used — and very rarely used successfully — for self-defense. In fact, studies show that having a firearm in your home increases, not decreases, your risk of being injured or killed.

If you already own a firearm, storing it unloaded in a locked gun safe is the safest course. Safe firearm storage has been shown to reduce the risk of both suicide and homicide as well as accidental injury for youth.

This is particularly true in households where children and young adults live. Firearm owners often believe children don’t know where or can’t access hidden firearms. But studies show most children know where firearms are located and, too often, they can access them.

There is strong evidence that child-access prevention and safe-storage laws reduce intentional and unintentional injuries and fatalities, reducing firearm suicides and unintentional shooting deaths by an estimated 8% to 19%.

In addition to protecting household members and visitors from firearm injuries, safe storage reduces the risk of theft and helps keep firearms off the streets. Indeed, approximately one-third of firearms recovered by the Seattle Police Department are stolen weapons, according to SPD.

Unfortunately, only about half of firearm owners in Washington state store their firearms securely with many keeping these weapons in their homes unlocked and loaded.

Two other underutilized interventions have been shown to reduce the risk of firearm injury: Temporary Firearm Storage and Extreme Risk Protection Orders, or “Red Flag” laws.

When a household member is experiencing a mental health crisis, the Temporary Firearm Storage program makes it possible to safely store firearms with participating businesses and law enforcement agencies until the crisis is past.

Extreme Risk Protection Orders provide for a legal process to restrict purchase or possession of firearms by individuals whose behavior indicates they are an extreme risk to themselves or others.

Both interventions can reduce the toll of firearm violence in our communities but are often not used because the public — and often health care professionals — are unaware of these options and they can be difficult to implement because of cumbersome procedural hurdles.

Firearm violence is likely to be a major challenge for this nation for many years to come, but there are steps we can take now as individuals to protect ourselves, our families and our communities.