The 19 children and two teachers who died in the school shooting in Uvalde, Texas, are the latest American citizens sacrificed on the altar of the gun cult.

Thanks to the nearly unrestricted ability of Texans to arm themselves, the shooter who perpetrated this week’s massacre was able to celebrate his 18th birthday by buying an assault rifle built for war and body armor designed for soldiers. And, because the killer could legally prepare himself for full combat, even the well armed police who showed up in the middle of the murder spree could not bring him down until even better-armed cops could arrive. The argument made by gun fanatics who say the best way to stop a bad guy with a gun is to have a good guy with a gun on the scene did not work in Uvalde. Nor did it work a few days ago in Buffalo, New York, when another shooter dressed and armed like a warrior in a video game shot and killed an armed security guard who was trying to stop the bloody havoc inside a supermarket.

All the arguments made by apologists for gun violence are weak, all the politicians who refuse to vote for background checks and other sensible firearms regulations are cowards and all the NRA members who oppose even minor restrictions on gun sales are not responsible gun owners, they are enablers of all these relentless acts of mass murder.

This is not a time for moments of silence. This is a time for loud voices demanding effective gun control. And it may also be time to face up to the central fact in this horror story: this does not happen in other developed countries. Why? Because only the United States has something called the Second Amendment. That addition to the U.S. Constitution may have made sense in the 18th century, but it is pure insanity in the 21st century if it means anyone so inclined can arm himself with advanced weaponry that can shred the bodies of innocent school children.

