Re: “A Seattle police officer’s extraordinary pay raises questions SPD can’t answer” [Sept. 1, Northwest]:

Middle- and lower-income workers have lost leverage over wage and working conditions due to the decline of labor unions. The complicity of the Seattle Police Officers Guild in setting up the lax overtime accountability system has just provided added fodder for anti-union sentiment.

The pay inflation has provided further ammunition for the defund-the-police movement. The fact that most have chosen to just look the other way puts into question their fundamental ethics and honesty.

None of this is constructive for a society whose basic foundation is fracturing.

Richard Schwartz, Seattle