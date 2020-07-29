I have no patience with those declaring workers cast from their jobs by COVID-19 will shirk work if given unemployment benefits. As if “they” need to be cattle-prodded out of their lethargy.

If we’re so desperate to reignite our economy, let’s recall that more than 70% of it is based on consumer spending and that millions of those “consumers” are going broke and facing imminent eviction. Homeless folks don’t make great customers.

Let’s give people work rebuilding our infrastructure, not punish them for events beyond their control. That’s the job of an effective government.

Bill terKuile, Monroe