One can find many articles on institutional racism by searching on the internet, but likely many people could not, with certainty, give a clear example.

Now, with the coverage of the riot last Wednesday, we all know what it looks like. We can view the storming of the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., by white supporters of President Donald Trump, with little resistance by authorities, despite warnings and time to prepare, and compare it with recent demonstrations by Black Lives Matter, which were met by thousands of responders in bulletproof vests, tear gas, flash-bangs and brutality.

As the Rev. Jacqui Lewis, a theologian and anti-racist notes, we treat “Black grief as a threat and white rage as a sacrament.” That is what institutional racism looks like.

Richard Thompson, Bellevue