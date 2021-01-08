The astounding display of unlawful disorder at our nation’s Capitol on Wednesday made me wonder: Will those domestic terrorists be held accountable? Will the man who put his feet up on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s desk and the one who shook his fists in the Senate chamber dais be arrested for breaking and entering a federal building or even sedition?

Will there be law and order? Will any of those people face court charges? Given the lack of accountability that Sens. Mitch McConnell, Ted Cruz and Josh Hawley and others have afforded President Donald Trump, I am doubtful that any of those pro-Trump supporters will see the inside of a courtroom, let alone a jail cell.

It is a sad day if no rioter is brought to account.

Lucia Regan, Seattle