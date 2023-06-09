As Russia wages war on Ukraine, preserving unity between America and the European Union is the top priority of Mark Gitenstein, the U.S. ambassador to the EU.

But another priority for the veteran diplomat is supporting a free and independent press.

Gitenstein sees this as essential to sustaining democracy in Europe and elsewhere.

“When I finish my mandate here this will hopefully become my life’s work,” he said during a wide-ranging interview from Brussels.

Gitenstein is particularly interested in seeing news organizations develop profitable, sustainable business models that preserve their independence.

He said this complements his work supporting the foreign policy of President Joe Biden, his longtime friend.

The core of Biden’s foreign policy “is preserving democracy in the face of autocracy” and the “free press and independent journalism is at the heart of what democracy stands for,” Gitenstein said.

This was driven home when Gitenstein served as ambassador to Romania, under President Barack Obama. He saw firsthand the value of independent reporting as Romania worked through its transition to European Union membership and began tackling corruption and judicial reforms.

“I came to understand the importance of investigative journalism as an adjunct to the process by which the rule of law regimes and anti-corruption regimes are established in an emerging democracy, especially in member states of the EU,” he said.

Even in places with strong legal and regulatory systems, the press plays a critical role in reporting problems and improving governance, he said.

As an example, he called out a 2022 investigation by The Seattle Times and ProPublica that revealed weak oversight and major problems at private special education schools in Washington state.

“If you think that happens in Washington state, imagine what happens in Hungary or Poland, Bulgaria or even Romania,” he said. “So but for investigative journalists, we would have no democracy, even with all the conditionality and enforcement mechanisms that the commission has, it has to be supplemented by people on the ground who really understand what’s happening.”

In 2007 Gitenstein moved to Seattle to be close to family. He plans to return to Seattle and focus on sustaining the press after his term in Brussels.

He’ll also stay close with Biden. They became friends five decades ago, working together in the Senate, Biden as a senator and Gitenstein as a Judiciary Committee counsel.

Gitenstein said he discussed supporting the press “a lot” with Biden before he was appointed ambassador in 2021.

A particular concern in the U.S. is the spread of news deserts as the industry contracts and consolidates. Gitenstein said consolidation is a different problem, but with the same outcome, in a handful of European countries with strained democracies.

There, the concern isn’t hedge funds bleeding papers dry. Instead, it’s oligarchs acquiring media outlets so they can control coverage and reduce accountability, he said.

“The problem in Europe is more what I would call pluralistic media or independent media not being controlled by the bad guys, which is a serious problem in four to five member states where there is serious backsliding going on,” he said.

Such acquisitions are possible in part because the traditional, advertising-based business model that supported independent news outlets is collapsing amid unfair competition by monopolistic tech companies.

“It’s not only accurate in the United States, it’s just as accurate in Europe,” Gitenstein said. “I think the reason that an oligarchy can go out and buy an investigative journalism platform or an independent newspaper in Romania is because there is no other alternative revenue source. That’s an extremely dangerous situation.”

Gitenstein is just one of the prominent press advocates in the Biden administration, which has several initiatives to support journalism abroad.

That includes grant funding and support for programs such as Reporters Shield, a program to protect journalists from defamation lawsuits and legal threats, announced last month by U.S. Agency for International Development Administrator Samantha Powers.

Biden has commented on the need to sustain the press and his Department of Justice is suing Google for alleged anti-competitive business practices harming publishers.

Perhaps it’s time for the White House to also help Congress finish lingering bills to save local journalism in the U.S.

They include the Journalism Competition and Preservation Act, enabling news outlets to collectively bargain content deals with tech platforms, and the Local Journalism Sustainability Act, which would provide temporary tax credits to preserve newsroom jobs while the industry works through its digital transition and waits for antitrust enforcement to level the playing field with tech giants.

Gitenstein said he’s not an expert on these issues but he’s supportive of work by U.S. Sen. Maria Cantwell, D-Wash., to advance the tax credits.

“I’m disappointed it didn’t get done,” he said. “These things take time. I’ve watched the media operate here, what the (European) Commission is trying to do to decrease concentration (of ownership) here, which is a little different, and they’re running into the same problems. The big conglomerates are pushing back on it.”

With luck the U.S. will have passed legislation to stabilize its own independent press system before Gitenstein returns to Seattle.

If so, Gitenstein will be a great ally in keeping the momentum going and sharing these ideas with the rest of the world. If not, and the local journalism crisis gets worse and further weakens our democracy, we’ll need his expertise even more.