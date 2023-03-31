Light-rail expansion is among the largest infrastructure projects in our region’s history and the biggest transit expansion currently underway in the country. We are navigating the transformation of the Seattle region on a generational scale.

More immediately, Seattle Mayor and Sound Transit Board Member Bruce Harrell announced an effort to “activate” downtown by encouraging more people to live, work and visit the city’s core, and emphasized increased transit service in his recent Climate and Justice Executive Order. Clearly, City Hall’s vision for downtown’s future relies on more people choosing bus and light rail instead of driving into the city center.

But, frankly, why would they?

The question is hardly rhetorical — while there’s absolutely no doubt about the societal and climate benefits of transit ridership, would-be riders are being asked to adopt transportation habits despite lackluster or unsafe rider experience, which should be among transit’s top selling points. Transit could be the most safe, reliable, and convenient option for getting around the city — and it should be fun, too.

The reality today is that our light-rail stations are somehow less fun than a dentist’s waiting room. There’s literally nothing to do but wait and no intentional sense of community or place. They are merely utilities, transitional spaces that don’t themselves add any value to the transit or downtown experience beyond simply existing. A recent news story in The Seattle Times [“Seattle’s bleak downtown light-rail stations have nowhere to go but up,” March 19, Local News] rightfully described current conditions and cited problems ranging from broken escalators, smelly elevators and continued public safety concerns.

The unrealized opportunity is especially bleak in the Downtown Seattle Transit Tunnel (DSTT), a massive, people-centered corridor just waiting to be unlocked and turned into one of the region’s crown jewels.

As part of a post-pandemic recovery effort, Mayor Harrell talks about activating downtown corners “with artists and musicians, pop-up vendors, and social service workers and members of the faith community [to create] a proactively positive presence for all.”

As the mayor launches those plans for downtown, the downtown transit tunnel cannot be ignored. Yes, the tunnel is owned and run by Sound Transit, but Seattle’s “underground” is as important to our future as it is to our history. It’s a place where thousands of people visit daily, often the first Seattle experience somebody has when they step off the Link light-rail trains from Seattle-Tacoma International Airport. By bringing art, food service and service outreach into the tunnel we bring the One Seattle spirit into this vital piece of daily life for residents and visitors alike.

We’ve seen how this works in cities around the world; in London, Delhi, Chicago, New York, Boston and countless others, food service helps build community and culture in transit spaces — Mexico City’s metro system is a food scene unto itself. While the comparison to cities like New York and London may be a bit startling to those of us who’ve grown up here, in reality Seattle is rising rapidly on the global stage with an Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit, MLB All-Star Game and World Cup all just around the corner.

And, of course, every station in the city is an opportunity for activation and the chance to build community and city pride. This is an opportunity to align with the region’s most critical needs in economic empowerment. Here’s a vision for that future:

Imagine a world where before heading to the airport, you picked up a coffee at a cart in Westlake Station — the espresso freshly pulled by a participant in FareStart’s barista-training program.

Imagine arriving at the Pioneer Square station and instead of doomscrolling until the train arrives, you can listen to a neighborhood musician sponsored by the city’s busker program.

Imagine something as simple as a shoeshine and news stand providing not only a sense of community, but economic stability and opportunity.

And we know that great public safety follows great public space: Imagine a welcoming, safe and respectful downtown transit tunnel that could proudly serve as a first impression of our city or a destination in its own right.

This vision has the triple benefit of economic and civic revitalization, the climate impact of inducing more Seattleites and visitors to embrace transit, and making it easier for the more than 100,000 people who live downtown to navigate and enjoy the area.

Like any worthwhile vision, this is easier said than done, but the existence of practical considerations isn’t the same as impossibility — and acknowledging the long list of priorities — some existential — facing Sound Transit right now, nobody needs to carry this work alone. I’m thrilled that coalescing stakeholders to advance this vision is one of Expedia’s priorities for our Destination Seattle program as we advocate for a Seattle of vibrant, people-centered neighborhoods connected by great transit.

Making this vision physically and fiscally feasible, equitable and sustainable will require all of us to commit to the vision and prioritize the work needed to pursue it. It will require strong partnership with advocates, technical experts and government at many levels — but it starts with a high-level vision.

The opportunity for our city is now, with the possibility to inspire generations of Seattle residents and visitors alike. Let’s not waste another moment creating a transit environment we can be proud to call our own.