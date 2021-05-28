It must be rankling some in Seattle to see so many people turn out in solidarity with Palestinians at protests across the United States [“Attacking Seattle Jews does not resolve Middle East conflict,” May 22, Opinion]. After all, this hasn’t been a very common sight in America, which historically, has aligned itself with Israel, acting as its shield at the United Nations and as its biggest arms dealer ever.

People who have been following this conflict for some time were disappointed by the silence here in America even as late as 2018 when Israeli snipers shot unarmed protesters at the March of the Great Return, and then minutes later shot the paramedics and nurses rushing to help them. So I do understand the alarm that the author of the Op-Ed, Regina Sassoon Friedland, and her friends at the American Jewish Committee must be feeling to see good, ordinary Americans finally waking up to what is being meted out to the Palestinians in their name and with their taxes.

It is, then, no surprise that the propaganda machine has shifted into high gear to start spinning the wool over American eyes once again. Telling half-truths, leaving out context, calling every dissident opinion anti-Semitic and conflating outrage at war crimes committed by Israel with support for Hamas are the oldest tricks in the Israeli playbook. But make no mistake, expanding illegal settlements, forced evictions of Palestinians from their homes, raiding of holy sites on holy days and wiping out entire families during the bombing of Gaza are war crimes, no matter how you spin it.

Hamas rockets did not start this most recent conflict. Please do inform your readers about the illegal takeover of Palestinian homes in Sheikh Jarrah, and the constant provocation of Palestinians during the month of Ramadan by the Israeli police, which blocked all routes to the Holy Mosque of Al-Aqsa and then raided it with stun grenades and rubber bullets while Palestinian worshippers prayed inside. There were no Hamas rockets then. But once Hamas was goaded into firing rockets, that is when the real game began, the bombing of Gaza. Israel unleashed its fury over the refusal of Palestinians to take everything lying down by bombing Gaza, razing residential buildings, bombing press offices, killing innocent civilians and blocking foreign aid into Gaza.

Friedland describes Israel as a democracy governed by the rule of law. What she failed to mention is that this so-called democracy has enforced a brutal blockade on Gaza for the last decade and a half, slowly starving and suffocating the population there, which has no control over its borders. Her Op-Ed also failed to mention the illegal settlements peppered all over the Palestinian territories, the ultimate purpose of which can only be illegal annexation by Israel; the bombing of AP and other press offices in Gaza; the murder of civilians including 67 children, all of which are termed as war crimes by the United Nations, hardly hallmarks of a functioning democracy but rather those of the last colonial power manifesting in all its ugliness in front or our very eyes. Woe to the Palestinians who are not thankful for the three-minute heads-up text the Israeli army sends them before razing their homes to the ground.

It must be truly disheartening for the American Jewish Federation to see the efforts of the last 70 years at spinning an apartheid state as “the only democracy in the Middle East” unraveling as Palestinians, not dependent on major news outlets anymore, tell their own truth via social media. Despite efforts by Facebook and Twitter to censor Palestinian posts, enough images have come out to give people a glimpse of the horror which they endure, not just now but every day of this illegal occupation. We take heart in the notion that in the end, truth always prevails over oppression, no matter how strong the oppressor. While things look bleak right now, we continue to hope that Palestinians will find a just peace, under which they can live with the dignity they deserve.