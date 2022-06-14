Given the ongoing threats to our democracy, Thursday night’s first televised hearing of the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection ranked as a major news event on par with the Watergate hearings and so, justifiably, it was well covered by major news sources — except for one: Fox News.

As the loudest megaphone for the Republican Party and the prime cheerleader for Donald Trump, there was no way Fox was going to give over two prime-time hours to broadcast the compelling and damning evidence that indicts the ex-president and his shock troops. So, as a favor to Fox viewers, here are just a few proven points of fact you missed by not seeing the hearing:

— Trump knew he lost the 2020 election. In videotaped testimony, Trump’s attorney general, Bill Barr, said he made it abundantly clear to the president that no evidence of voting fraud existed and that wild theories about rigged voting machines were utter nonsense. Various other people on the Trump team told him the same thing. Even his daughter, Ivanka, agreed with Barr.

— Nevertheless, Trump conspired to spread his Big Lie about a stolen election and, subsequently, urged his followers to come to Washington, D.C., on Jan. 6, 2021 where, he promised, things would get “wild.” In video interviews and testimony, numerous people who took part in the insurrection said Trump’s invitation was their motivation for showing up on that fateful day, including members of two militant groups, the Proud Boys and the Oath Keepers.

— On the morning of the 6th, a few hundred Proud Boys went to scout the capitol grounds even before Trump spoke at his rally near the White House. As if on cue, Trump then urged the rally crowd to march on the capitol building, which they did. When they arrived, the Proud Boys and organized ranks of Oath Keepers led them in the assault.

— Shockingly outnumbered, police battled in fierce hand-to-hand combat for hours, valiantly fighting to protect the Capitol and the lawmakers inside. One officer testified about sustaining multiple injuries, tending to her fallen comrades, walking on pavement slick with blood and feeling the shock of being in a literal war zone. During all those hours of mayhem, Trump did exactly nothing to defend the seat of government, despite the pleas of people around him in the White House.

It was as if the bloody mayhem was exactly what he wanted all along.

This is just the start; there will be much more to come in future hearings, including the one held Monday morning. The truth will be apparent for all to see. You just won’t see it on Fox.

