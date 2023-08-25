Ready or not, America has been launched into the 2024 presidential campaign with the first debate between the contenders for the Republican Party’s nomination – an event that only highlighted how the specter of debate-no-show former President Donald Trump continues to flummox them all.

The eight candidates who qualified to be on the debate stage found differences on several issues, but there was one thing six-and-a-half of them agreed upon. When asked by Fox News moderator Bret Baier to raise their hands if they would support Trump as the GOP nominee, even if he is convicted of crimes in one or more of the four cases in which he has been indicted, only former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson kept his hands at his side. Ex-New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie waved his arm around in a confusing gesture that was hard to interpret. The rest made it clear they would rather shame themselves than antagonize the rabid Trump fans who are the base of their party.

The most enthusiastic Trump cheerleader on the debate stage was the young biotech and financial services billionaire, Vivek Ramaswamy. Brash, loud and articulate, Ramaswamy dominated the debate, courting Trump and his voters at every opportunity. He declared that he would pardon the ex-president for any and all crimes if he gets the chance, laid out his Trumpian political beliefs – the climate change “agenda” is a hoax, Ukraine should be cut loose to fight Russia alone, the FBI and IRS must be abolished, the U.S. military should annihilate the Mexican drug cartels – and tore into Christie for criticizing Trump.

“Let’s speak the truth, O.K.?” Ramaswamy said. “President Trump, I believe, was the best president of the 21st century.”

Ramaswamy wants to be seen by Republicans as Trump’s heir apparent, so he is loath to say a single bad word about the twice-impeached, election-denying, insurrection inspiring con man. When other candidates, like former-Vice President Mike Pence and ex-United Nations Ambassador Nikki Haley, make cautious, disdainful observations about Trump, Ramaswamy delights in pointing out their mild heresies.

Only Christie and Hutchinson openly say Trump is unfit to serve as president again and, at the debate, that bold statement of fact earned them a chorus of boos from the audience. Ramaswamy won huzzahs for being the most enthusiastic Trump cheerleader. Maybe that will get him the nomination if Trump’s overwhelming polling advantage evaporates for some reason. Or, perhaps, Ramaswamy’s loyalty will make him Trump’s choice for vice president.

If that should happen to this precocious son of Hindu immigrants from India, then the Trump-Ramaswamy team will arguably be the first non-Christian Republican standard bearers ever. Evangelical voters would have to twist themselves in knots to adjust to that new circumstance, but, no doubt, they would find a way.

