Much as I hate to say it, the newly indicted President Donald Trump may be the most compelling character, real or fictional, in American culture.

Trump combines the nefarious wealth and self-concocted public image of Jay Gatsby, the gangster ethic and thuggish attitude of Vito Corleone, the carnal appetites and power madness of Caligula with the epic ridiculousness of John Candy and W.C. Fields. The man is dangerous and clownish, boorish and fascinating, as crude as a dirty joke and as garish as a casino.

And now it is fitting that he has become the first ex-president of the United States to be indicted by a grand jury, not for stealing top secret documents, not for trying to subvert an election (those indictments are still to come), but for offenses he committed while trying to hide his tryst with a porn star. It is so tawdry and pitiful and, yet, so perfectly appropriate for a man of gross appetites and bereft of a moral compass.

Like a murderous mafia don who has evaded the law for decades but gets taken down for tax evasion, Trump’s long career as a con man and demagogue may be cut short because he went to a golf tournament, saw a buxom porn actress and could not refuse himself the indulgence of getting naked with her while his third wife was at home recovering from the birth of their son. Trump paid $130,000 to the woman, Stormy Daniels, to keep her quiet when she threatened to tell the sordid tale and upend his quest for the White House. His alleged crime is that he concealed the payment in a way that violated campaign finance laws.

The fact that this man was president of the United States still seems like a wildly improbable scenario for a Quentin Tarantino film. The possibility that Trump’s current campaign to get his old job back might be run from a jail cell is the kind of over-the-top plot twist that exists only in a bloated movie sequel – or in the deranged reality of current American politics.

