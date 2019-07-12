Back in 1992, George Houraney was an event organizer at casinos and other venues owned by President Donald Trump. It was nothing out of the ordinary when Trump asked him to put together a party at his Mar-a-Lago club that would feature 28 beautiful young women taking part in a calendar-girl competition. What surprised Houraney, according to his interview with The New York Times, was that, other than the women, only two people would be on the guest list: Trump and his buddy, Jeffrey Epstein.

In those days before he got into politics, Trump was an admirer of the multimillionaire hustler. “I’ve known Jeff for 15 years. Terrific guy,” Trump told New York magazine in 2002. “He’s a lot of fun to be with. It is even said that he likes beautiful women as much as I do, and many of them are on the younger side.”

Now, Trump is president and Epstein is facing charges of sex trafficking that could put him in prison for the rest of his life. Epstein allegedly exploited dozens of underage females for his sexual gratification. Reportedly, Trump cut his ties to Epstein several years ago after Epstein tried to lure a female Mar-a-Lago employee into his sordid web.

Trump has seldom shown himself to be a good judge of character, but Epstein became too much of an obvious source of scandal, even for Trump. One wonders, though, just what went on at their two-boy, 28-girl private party back when Trump thought Epstein was a “terrific guy.”

See more of David Horsey’s cartoons at: st.news/davidhorsey

View other syndicated cartoonists at: st.news/cartoons