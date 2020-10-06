In our health care system, rich people live and poor people die. This is not a radical thought. It is born out in statistics.

President Donald Trump probably consumed between a quarter- to a half-million dollars in health care since last Friday when one considers the list price of the hospital, staff and drugs (some of which are not available to the general public).

During this same period, the Trump administration was working on its case coming before the Supreme Court to remove health care insurance — the Affordable Care Act — for millions of citizens.

Many wage earners in the U.S. lost their insurance when their companies closed due to COVID-19 while others were never provided insurance to begin with. These workers would not be able to afford the costly treatment needed to beat back the coronavirus. Some of the drugs given to the president cost thousands per dose.

What’s the common person to do?

Tom Donnelly, Seattle