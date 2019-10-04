As more and more details emerge about President Donald Trump’s efforts to coerce the government of Ukraine into concocting negative information about former Vice President Joe Biden, Trump’s tantrums have reached a fever pitch. He is lashing out at all of his foes, from the whistleblower who exposed his machinations to the members of Congress who are now conducting an impeachment investigation, accusing them of spying and treason and declaring that he is the victim of a “deep state” conspiracy to engineer a coup against him.

What Trump calls treason is nothing more than government officials doing their constitutional duty. He seems utterly incapable of grasping the idea that public servants owe their loyalty not to him as an embodiment of the state, but to the rule of law as laid down in the founding document of our nation. If Trump is looking for enemies to blame for his troubles, he should look back 232 years to the men who authored and signed the Constitution of the United States of America.

