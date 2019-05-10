President Trump came into office pledging to build a wall along the border with Mexico. That wall remains a pipe dream, but a thick and high metaphorical wall has risen around the White House to block Congress from seeing Special Prosecutor Robert Mueller’s full report on Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election or to get testimony from Mueller and other key witnesses in that investigation.

During Watergate, President Nixon was accused of stonewalling to protect himself, but Nixon’s efforts pale in comparison to Trump’s absolute refusal to cooperate with a co-equal branch of government.

