Other than 2020, when Republicans in Washington picked a candidate for governor who was embarrassingly unqualified, the state GOP has a long history of fielding credible candidates for the state’s top job. Attorney General Rob McKenna was a serious challenger for Jay Inslee in 2012 and, in 2016 when Gov. Inslee first ran for re-election, Seattle Port Commissioner Bill Bryant was far more than a token opponent.

Nevertheless, Washington voters have not elected a Republican governor since 1980. As the state has become steadily more progressive, Republicans in statewide offices have become like Bigfoot: rarely sighted.

Could Dave Reichert change that? He was part of the law-enforcement team that nabbed the Green River Killer before serving two terms as King County Sheriff and later spent 14 years in Congress without ever losing an election. He is the kind of independent-minded Republican who used to be common in these parts, so people who would like to see the GOP return to sanity are pleased to see him enter the gubernatorial contest.

Still, he is a conservative running in a liberal-leaning state and, thus, automatically starts behind in the race. That is not an insurmountable handicap, but the task will be vastly harder if he has to run in the shadow of the likely GOP presidential candidate, former President Donald Trump, who won only 39% of the Evergreen State’s vote in 2020.

Going back six decades, there is an example of a Republican candidate for governor who won an election, despite running the same year as a highly controversial, very conservative GOP presidential nominee. In 1964, to the chagrin of right-wing zealots in his party, Dan Evans successfully distanced himself from Sen. Barry Goldwater and was elected to the first of three terms in the governor’s office.

Reichert could, and definitely should, distance himself from Trump. But this is not 1964. Back then, the state leaned slightly Republican, while Republicans like Evans leaned slightly liberal. Evans was a near perfect candidate to capture the broad center of the electorate.

Reichert could temper his conservatism, write off the votes of the MAGA Republicans and run toward the middle, the way Evans did, but there may no longer be enough votes in the center to win; not in a state – and country – so politically polarized.

