Donald Trump cannot accept the reality that he lost the 2020 election, and, with every passing day, it is more and more clear that he is willing to destroy American democracy to make himself look like a winner.

In the final months of the 2020 campaign, Trump began spinning the canard that, if the vote did not go his way, that alone would be proof that the election was stolen. In the weeks after President Joe Biden’s victory, Trump tried to intimidate election officials, pushed utterly bogus lawsuits, leaned on state legislators to tamper with state voting results and connived with his henchmen to subvert the political process in any way possible. This all came to a head on Jan. 6, 2021, when he unleashed a violent mob on the U.S. Capitol to stop the electoral count.

In the year since he skulked from the White House without attending the inauguration of his successor, Trump has devoted himself to promoting the Big Lie and aiming his wrath at any Republican who dares to state the truth about the election result.

Silent about his predecessor’s seditious schemes for a year, President Biden has finally recognized the real danger Trump poses for the country.

“And here is the truth,” the president said in a speech on the Jan. 6 anniversary. “The former president of the United States of America has created and spread a web of lies about the 2020 election. He’s done so because he values power over principle, because he sees his own interests as more important than his country’s interests and America’s interests, and because his bruised ego matters more to him than our democracy or our Constitution. He can’t accept he lost, even though that’s what 93 United States senators, his own attorney general, his own vice president, governors and state officials in every battleground state have all said: He lost.”

Trump has long displayed authoritarian tendencies. As president, he exhibited obvious admiration for autocrats, Russian President Vladimir Putin in particular. He would love to join the autocrats club and, should he ever become president again, he would waste little time establishing his credentials for membership. That is why the American majority must stay vigilant and say, in the words of those who survived fascism in the 1940s, “Never again.”

