For how many hours did he stare into the mirror, practicing that defiant look, like a fading movie star preparing for a screen test?

Maybe he did not need to practice, since he’s put on that face so many times, but, certainly, he gave it serious thought before he went before the camera. He would not want to get caught with the stunned, worst-day-of-my-life grimace typical of so many others in his position. He might have considered putting on a smile that said, “No big deal, I’m totally innocent.” But, no, he went for the “I’m coming to get you” glare that he knew his fans would adore.

Former President Donald Trump’s mug shot is historic — a first for a U.S. president — and an instant hit on social media, both with Trump lovers and Trump haters. The former see it as evidence that their dear leader is intent on revenge when he gets back into the White House; the latter hope the image is just the first of many marking the man’s descent into a well-deserved life in the penal system. Unsurprisingly, Trumps’ campaign has put the mug shot on coffee mugs, T-shirts and various other merchandise to continue the grift of gullible supporters (which may have been Trump’s intent all along).

When he was a young hustler from Queens trying to impress the big shots in Manhattan, Trump was a fairly good-looking guy. Even in the early 2000s when he was marketing lies about former President Barack Obama’s birth certificate, he still retained a bit of his playboy flash. Post-presidency, though, he looks like the portrait of Dorian Gray. Every lie, every con, every betrayal of wives or country seems to be seeping through his florid, puffy, fake-tanned face.

Apparently, the man who wants to be president again intended to scare people with his mug shot pose. He did not need to try so hard. Trump is already the scariest man in America.

