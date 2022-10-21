This week, U.S. District Court Judge David Carter ruled that email messages between former President Donald Trump and one of his political advisers, attorney John Eastman, must be released to the House Jan. 6 committee because they contain evidence of potential crimes. Specifically, the messages indicate that Trump knowingly lied about voter fraud in court documents.

“The emails show that President Trump knew that the specific numbers of voter fraud were wrong but continued to tout those numbers, both in court and to the public,” Carter wrote in his ruling.

That is what is colloquially referred to as a “smoking gun.” It is the kind of clear, damning evidence that investigators finally found in Richard Nixon’s Oval Office tapes during the Watergate scandal. In Trump’s case, though, it is not the only hot weapon.

Like evidence in a game of “Clue,” numerous proverbial smoking guns are lying about all over the rooms inhabited by the twice-impeached president. There are the top-secret documents he illegally tucked away at Mar-a-Lago. There is the recording of the phone call he made to Georgia’s secretary of state urging him to manufacture enough votes to switch the 2020 electoral tally in that state. There are the words he said right out loud to direct an armed mob to attack the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, and numerous other incriminating statements he has made in front of TV cameras or credible witnesses.

Trump does not hide his smoking guns. He knows his loyal supporters do not care; they celebrate his unrepentant boldness. As for the rest of us who are appalled by this self-centered bully’s seditious acts, Trump offers a sneering challenge: “Yeah, so what? What are you gonna do about it?”

