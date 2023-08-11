It now seems like an obviously safe bet, but before the multiple indictments of former President Donald Trump began to roll out in various jurisdictions, a group of my political-junkie pals and I took a vote and set a wager.

The vote was on this question: Will the ex-president ever be indicted for one of his various venal acts? Some of us said yes and some said no, and the losers had to host a dinner party for the winners. We have since held that soiree and I was pleased to be one of those being fed, not doing the cooking.

I never doubted that Trump would be indicted for something. An indictment is not hard for any prosecutor to obtain from a grand jury as long as there is substantial evidence that a crime may have been committed. Now, though, I have engaged with my friends on a riskier bet with another dinner at stake: Will Trump do jail time? I again said yes, though with far less certainty.

There is a fairly good chance he will be convicted in a federal court in Florida for willfully mishandling a copious amount of top-secret documents. The evidence is straightforward and difficult to refute. Nevertheless, the judge in that trial, Trump appointee Aileen Cannon, appears inclined to give credence to any and all of the defense counsels’ fanciful legal arguments. So, it is easy to imagine Cannon declining to send a guilty Trump to prison if there is any way she could let him off with a probationary slap on the wrist.

The more dangerous courtroom for Trump is the one in Washington, D.C., presided over by District Judge Tanya Chutkan, who was appointed by President Barack Obama. There, Trump must defend against charges related to his efforts to overturn the result of the 2020 presidential election. Special Counsel Jack Smith and his team have crafted a narrow but compelling case in which Trump faces a count of conspiring to defraud the government, another of conspiring to disenfranchise voters, and two counts related to corruptly obstructing a congressional proceeding. Trump’s own vice president, Mike Pence, may be a key witness against him.

New York Times columnist Charles Blow wrote in a recent column that the indictment of Trump for attempting to subvert the will of the people reads like a compelling movie script: “It makes a convincing case that Trump wasn’t misled by minions feeding his vanity, but was instead calculating, telling lies that he believed would pressure those minions to act in his interest. He seemed to constantly be scanning the room, searching for which confidants were offering the most useful fabrications, for those willing to commit to his election-denying craziness, for the kamikazes of false narratives.”

Judge Cannon may not be doing Trump a favor by catering to his lawyers’ delaying tactics in the classified documents case. Slowing the process in Florida will allow the election subversion prosecution in D.C. to run on a faster track and become the first to go to trial. The alleged crimes in that case are far weightier and, perhaps, much easier for the public to see as deserving of punishment. Because federal sentencing guidelines grow harsher with each conviction, a guilty verdict in the D.C. court would make it less likely Trump could avoid prison if he is subsequently convicted in Florida.

So, yes, the ex-president – if he is treated like any other citizen – has a real chance of doing time behind bars. His constantly revolving legion of mediocre attorneys can delay the legal proceedings and appeal guilty verdicts, but they may not be able to save him. Trump’s best chance (and he knows it) is to get voted back into the White House, where he can abort the federal prosecutions and pardon himself.

Still, he cannot play a get-out-of-jail card and escape the impending indictment for election fraud in Georgia. That is a state offense over which a president has no authority.

Or so we can hope. Because, if Trump, the most dangerous man in America, gains power again, all bets are off.

Editor’s note: Seattle Times Opinion no longer appends comment threads on David Horsey’s cartoons. Too many comments violated our community policies and reviewing the dozens that were flagged as inappropriate required too much of our limited staff time. You can comment via a Letter to the Editor. Please email us at letters@seattletimes.com and include your full name, address and telephone number for verification only. Letters are limited to 200 words.