Re: “ ‘Wretched human being’ for president: How the Spokane paper’s bizarre plug for Trump revealed a hard truth” [Oct. 28, Northwest]:

It seems like The Spokesman-Review’s argument is that economic policy/principle is more important than bigotry, racism and climate change. Is it suggesting that money is more important than liberty and justice for all? Is it proposing that hate is more important than love?

I have a different message for all: Vote for love, not hate.

Dan Weisbach, Seattle