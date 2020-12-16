President Donald Trump’s intransigence in accepting his loss of a second term and his attempts to game the election system are in part facilitated by a public that has over many years not demanded school districts provide students with an adequate understanding of civics and social studies. That ignorance impacts all aspects of their lives, from cradle to grave.

Enlightenment of our political system of government at all levels, how it functions and how important it is for each individual to be an active participant, needs a more prominent place on our school curriculum. It might even include a section on the importance of the local press and the role it plays in robust functioning of city, county, state and national governments.

Bill Patterson, Sammamish