Re: “Trump pressures Georgia secretary of state to recalculate vote in his favor” [Jan. 3, Nation]:
The extraordinary and frightening thing about this article is that this is no longer extraordinary. This is just another day at the office for President Donald Trump. If you think this is the least bit unusual, or out of character for our president, then you haven’t been paying attention.
Paul Cooke, Normandy Park
