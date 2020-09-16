Re: “ ‘Deadly stuff’: Trump’s own words bring focus back to virus” [Sept. 9, Nation]:

I make my own decisions about my life. I do not need someone else making those decisions for me. What I need are facts to evaluate and to make informed choices.

For someone else to hide the facts from me so that I don’t panic is condescending and infantilizing. That person is assuming that I am incapable of making a rational choice and that they are wiser, more competent and more rational.

They do not have that right. They also do not have the right to intentionally spread misinformation that diminishes the reality of those facts.

The president has committed the ultimate dereliction of his duty to “serve and protect.”

Frederick J. Seidel, Port Orchard