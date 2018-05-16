The Trump administration is plagued by leaks and taking pains to minimize them, including a machine to detect unauthorized cell phones in the West Wing.
Who’s your leaker? President Trump’s staff is trying to ferret out whoever is leaking sensitive information about everything from the special counsel Robert Mueller’s likely questions for the president to who told reporters about the snarky and unkind comment about the health of U.S. Sen. John McCain.
