In the 1960s and early ’70s, my dad, Raymond Horsey, was the much admired head of the Ingraham High School music department. He led a 100-player marching band, a 50-player concert orchestra and a jazz band, while the choral music teachers with whom he worked directed multiple large choirs.

It was a powerhouse public school music program, but it was not alone in Seattle. Every other high school offered music as part of the curriculum, and several, including Roosevelt and Garfield, had robust offerings on the level of Ingraham.

Then something happened in the mid-1970s. Seattle Public Schools took some hard budget hits. One of the first things to go was instrumental music in grade schools. Eventually those cuts reached into the middle schools and high schools, and most of those bands, orchestras and choirs were lost.

In all the years since, music programs in the city’s schools have not returned to nearly the same level that existed in my father’s era. Still, two high schools – Roosevelt and Garfield – have managed to maintain excellent programs. In particular, the jazz bands at both schools have not only survived, but they have also become perennial contenders for best in the nation.

Yet, despite all the admiration and accolades, Garfield’s jazz program was put at risk this year by proposed budget cuts that would have eliminated the jazz band at Washington Middle School. Without that training ground for aspiring jazz musicians, the high school program would have soon suffered. Happily, a couple of benefactors stepped in to provide stopgap funding – legendary musician Quincy Jones (a Garfield grad) and the philanthropic Nesholm Family Foundation – so, things have worked out, for now.

Nevertheless, it is worth remembering that Seattle could once have boasted of having one of the best public school music education programs in the country. And that was in a time when the city was a working-class town. With all the wealth in this region today, it is rather appalling that Seattle’s talented musical students have to go begging to keep the music alive.

See more of David Horsey’s cartoons at: st.news/davidhorsey

View other syndicated cartoonists at: st.news/cartoons

Editor’s note: Seattle Times Opinion no longer appends comment threads on David Horsey’s cartoons. Too many comments violated our community policies and reviewing the dozens that were flagged as inappropriate required too much of our limited staff time. You can comment via a Letter to the Editor. Please email us at letters@seattletimes.com and include your full name, address and telephone number for verification only. Letters are limited to 200 words.