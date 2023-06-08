The Skagit Valley is a special place, protected from sprawl with the intent that fishing and farming will thrive here in perpetuity, together. Seattle City Light’s Skagit Hydroelectric Project, and its ongoing federal re-licensing effort, stands to deeply impact those of us who fish, farm, work and live in the Skagit, for the next half century and beyond.

We are grateful to the city of Seattle for its recent commitment to build fish passage at the Skagit Project, reflected by the city’s final license application filed with the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission last month. In particular, we thank City Light CEO Debra Smith for confirming that commitment in a recent Times Op-Ed.

We look forward to good faith collaboration with Seattle as we move into fish passage implementation, consistent with resource agency and tribal input.

As Seattle builds fish passage, it’s important that we continue to improve habitat conditions while protecting the Skagit’s working farmland and critical infrastructure. As Skagit tribal and local governments, we’re working together to complete high priority Skagit estuary habitat enhancement projects on an expedited schedule, a win-win outcome that will help improve our community’s resilience to climate change and rising sea levels.

Water storage at Ross Reservoir, the uppermost of the three Skagit Project dams, is one of the Skagit Valley’s most important flood risk prevention measures, significantly reducing flood levels that could otherwise be catastrophic. This isn’t about promoting more development on Skagit farmland, which Skagit County’s Comprehensive Plan heavily discourages. Instead, Ross Reservoir flood storage is about protecting Skagit cities within their existing boundaries, and key infrastructure such as Interstate 5.

At the same time, it’s vitally important that Seattle manage Ross Reservoir drawdown in the fall months in a way that protects salmon and other anadromous species, also taking into consideration the impact that reservoir drawdown has on recreation.

Over the coming months, we look forward to working closely with Seattle, the National Park Service and other stakeholders to establish an operating plan that balances these important interests. From our perspective, it’s a goal well within view.

We thank the city of Seattle for hearing our concerns. This is a good starting point. Let’s make it happen, together.