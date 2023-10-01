It’s difficult to find a single state, county, or town that hasn’t felt the devastating grip of the overdose crisis. Three in 10 adults report that they or someone in their family has struggled with opioid use disorder, and Washington is no exception. Statewide, opioid overdoses killed more than 1,600 Washingtonians in 2021, nearly double the deaths of prior years.

This generation-defining health crisis is worse for people who are incarcerated and involved in the justice system. Opioid overdose remains one of the leading causes of death among people recently released from prisons, but it doesn’t have to be. Effective treatment exists and needs to become universally standard in jails and prisons.

If enacted, the federal bipartisan Reentry Act would offer Medicaid coverage to incarcerated individuals before their release, and it’s our best bet at lowering the astronomical overdose death rates for people newly released from incarceration, which are nearly 40 times more than the general public.

The Reentry Act will save lives by allowing Medicaid payment for medical services — such as medications for opioid use disorders — for incarcerated people up to 30 days before their release from jail. This enables continuous care during a time when formerly incarcerated individuals are at higher risk of dying from overdose. More importantly, these jail-based MOUD treatment programs work. The medications work to ease withdrawal symptoms and prevent cravings for illicit drugs, making them ideal medications for those preparing to leave jail or prison. In fact, incarcerated individuals who receive MOUD behind bars reduce their risk of overdose-related deaths post-release by up to 80%. They also experience lower rates of recidivism. Widespread implementation of the Reentry Act could be the difference between life and death for not just Washingtonians, but citizens nationwide.

Demonstrated results

A recent study of state jails in Washington showed that approximately 60% of incarcerated individuals have known or suspected substance use disorders, including opioid use disorder, at the time they’re booked into jail or prison. While serving time, people who are incarcerated lack access to adequate addiction treatment and may be forced to undergo brutal opioid withdrawal periods. Upon release, they may reenter society without the support needed to find housing, food, work, or medical care — including treatment for their disorder.

Washington has already started to recognize the vital importance of health services prior to release. Statewide, nearly half of state jails and over a quarter of county jails offer medication for opioid use disorder treatment for incarcerated individuals prior to their release, allowing the men and women held at those correctional facilities the opportunity to start again on the right foot.

Washington is also taking an important first step with the recently approved Medicaid Transformation Project, a five-year project that includes several components of the Reentry Act. This endeavor covers the health care costs of incarcerated individuals up to 90 days before their release. With the help of these funds, individuals in OUD recovery will be able to make an easier transition out of prison and back to their lives.

The Medicaid Transformation Project is an important step in Washington’s efforts to stop the overdose crisis, and it should not be a temporary measure. The Medicaid Transformation Project has the potential to time out after five years, but federal legislation like the Reentry Act will ensure that overdose recovery has longevity that impacts not just all Washingtonians, but every American across the nation.

Making treatment available during incarceration and before release is a key factor in the long-term health, recovery, and recidivism rate of formerly incarcerated individuals, but we need widespread implementation of these policies. Congress should look to Washington — and the many others who have taken up the fight against overdose — and pass the Reentry Act swiftly.