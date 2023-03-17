Many communities across Washington face a daunting reality: Incarceration rates are outpacing population growth. In Whatcom County, between 1970 and 2014, the overall population grew 2½ times, but the number of incarcerated people increased almost ninefold.

Whatcom has now implemented several law enforcement and service provider alternatives that are cutting back the number of people it detains in its jail.

We believe Olympia should look at Whatcom’s example — and the Legislature should boost long-term funding for local criminal justice programs, diversion and treatment options and facilities.

In 2015, the Whatcom County Council created the Incarceration Prevention and Reduction Task Force, a coalition of community members, service providers, elected officials and law enforcement. Their charge: Lead the county and the North Sound Region in transforming our approach to public safety and community wellness — from a system focused on incarceration to one investing in equity, public health and community safety.

The consensus from community members, law enforcement, court systems, social services agencies and public health was that we needed to create more services to address the underlying causes of incarceration.

Data showed that people who are incarcerated frequently face underlying challenges that led to incarceration. Most notably, people with mental health and substance use disorders have a significant impact on our local emergency rooms and the jail population. Often, they are not an imminent threat to public safety, but there’s nowhere else for them to go. Unfortunately, sending them to hospitals and jails strains those systems beyond their respective capacities, costing taxpayers millions of dollars.

In Whatcom County we identified the urgent need to upgrade or replace the existing county crisis stabilization facility because the condition of the facility was a barrier to providing services and care safely and effectively.

The Anne Deacon Center for Hope, now entering its third year of operation, is the county’s new crisis stabilization center. It has doubled the capacity of the old facility, providing more access to adults in need of mental health or withdrawal management services, helping them restore and stabilize their health, and allowing them to avoid jail and its lifelong repercussions.

Communities throughout Washington could benefit from their own crisis stabilization centers.

Stabilization centers are not just short-term treatment facilities. They are logistical bridges that partner with law enforcement and dozens of health, safety and community-based organizations to support people with both multiple low level criminal offenses and mental, behavioral health, or substance use issues, moving them into more rehabilitative health care and programs.

The Legislature must support capital funding for facilities like the Anne Deacon Center for Hope. Of the $13 million needed to build the center, state funding covered roughly half; the remainder came from the North Sound Behavioral Health Administrative Services Organization, and the Whatcom County Behavioral Health Fund that uses its small, self-imposed sales tax increase.

Moreover, the Legislature increased the need for crisis stabilization centers when it passed ESB 5476 in 2021. This changed simple drug possession from a felony to a misdemeanor — and most significantly, required that before someone can be charged with a crime, they must first be referred to treatment services at least twice.

This emphasis on treating people who need help, rather than dropping them in emergency rooms and jails, was a positive step. But communities need more than bricks-and-mortar facilities to follow through.

Ongoing operations are an additional cost. In Whatcom County, the state provided only $1 million dollars for service-related costs over two years. This was essential but does not sustain local services in the long term.

While ESB 5476 did include some funding for services and diversion, it did not meet the need statewide. Some counties chose not to seek the funding to build a crisis stabilization center because they could not see a workable way to finance its operations over time.

We know how to decrease the ballooning numbers of people filling local jails. Many if not most of them should be getting stabilized and connected with services. That’s better for them, for law enforcement and our courts, and for our communities.

We need stable, longterm state funding to support communities across Washington in building on successes like those of Whatcom County.