A few years back, a media big shot told me about a time he had been a guest on Sean Hannity’s prime time Fox News show. He had been brought on as a political sparring partner for the conservative host and, afterwards, a smiling Hannity slapped him on the shoulder and said something like, “We both know this is all just for entertainment.”

I was not overly surprised to hear the anecdote. Rush Limbaugh, the godfather of right-wing radio and TV commentators, often unapologetically reminded people he was, first of all, an entertainer. Still, I assumed Hannity, Limbaugh and the other conservative talk meisters actually believed what they were pitching to their audience, even if the rhetoric was ramped up to raise blood pressures, stir anger, promote paranoia and keep the rubes coming back for more.

Now though, given the revelations of internal Fox corporate communications uncovered in Dominion Voting Systems’ $1.6 billion defamation lawsuit against Fox News, I’m not convinced that these “entertainers” believe in anything but getting rich. Tucker Carlson, in particular, has been exposed as an opportunistic charlatan who will say anything to keep ratings up and Fox’s corporate stock price strong.

Consider what Carlson was saying in private about President Donald Trump, the con man that Carlson and his cohort championed in public every day of his chaotic presidential term: “I hate him passionately.“

After Trump lost his re-election bid, Carlson was far from distraught. Instead, in a text message, he celebrated: “We are very, very close to being able to ignore Trump most nights.” He despaired about the damage that had been done during Trump’s four years in power – “There really isn’t an upside to Trump” – and called the departing president “a demonic force.” He texted his producer to say that Trump was good at destroying things, adding, “He’s the undisputed world champion of that.”

Carlson disparaged the extreme legal theories of Trump’s lawyers who were pushing falsehoods about a stolen election and called Trump’s own bogus claims of a rigged vote “disgusting.” Yet, despite his true feelings, Carlson continued to help them pitch their Big Lie on his program.

Now, even with his duplicity revealed, Carlson is off on another cynical flight of fantasy, concocting a bogus alternative scenario about the Jan. 6, 2021, riot at the U. S. Capitol. We can assume he does not actually believe the attackers were just a bunch of respectful sightseers, any more than he believed the praise he gave Trump in his nightly screeds. He is just spinning the facts again to boost his career and his stock options.

True-believing media figures who buy into outlandish ideas and tout conspiracy theories to millions of gullible viewers are bad enough, but it is even more venal and corrupt for Carlson and other Fox commentators to broadcast incendiary claims while privately acknowledging they are simply marketing mendacity.

