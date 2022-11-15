Given the failure of the Republican Party’s red tsunami to materialize on election night, it is utterly unsurprising that right-wing conspiracy mongers on social media are blaming the lackluster showing of GOP candidates on election fraud.

The results in Pennsylvania and Arizona are getting particular attention from the ultraconservative extremists. They reject the truth that one of their chief comrades in election denial, Doug Mastriano, was clobbered by Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro in the race for governor and they cannot believe that the country’s most telegenic spinner of election lies, Kari Lake, is still lagging slightly behind in Arizona’s gubernatorial contest.

The only explanation they can entertain is that another election is being stolen by a vast cabal of pedophile liberals and crooked election workers aided by a dead Venezuelan dictator and one or two Jewish billionaires.

In the more rational ranks of Republicans, though, reality is beginning to break through the delusional thinking that has misled the GOP since former President Donald Trump took over the party in 2016. Big gains in Congress and in several gubernatorial races were within the grasp of the Republican Party, but the chance was blown because Trump handpicked too many extreme and extremely unqualified candidates in battleground states such as Michigan, Pennsylvania, Georgia and Arizona.

Now, Republican politicians face a hard choice: They can continue to appease Trump and parrot his dangerous claims about stolen elections or they can finally break from the twice-impeached ex-president and pull their party back from the cesspool of conspiratorial paranoia, rage and violence in which Trump thrives. Doing the latter, of course, would earn them the fiery ire of Trump and the fury of his followers, but, unless they want to experience more election disappointments, it is what they need to do.

Like a spouse trapped in a marriage with an unstable, abusive, egomaniacal partner, divorce is the only option.

