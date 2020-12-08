As a region, we are in no position to complain about the lack of funding for any of our current and upcoming transportation projects. Acting as an informed electorate, we chose to spend $54 billion on Sound Transit to help take 1% to 2% of cars off the road.

Part of that decision was that this $54 billion was more important to Sound Transit than all the following projects and more: State Route 520, the Magnolia Bridge, the West Seattle Bridge, State Route 167, the Hewitt Avenue Trestle and many local other projects we are currently complaining about.

We had plenty of money. We made the choice, we get to live with it.

Ken Boyer, Redmond