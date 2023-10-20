I am an active-duty Army officer serving as the executive officer of a combat arms unit deployed to the U.S. Central Command area of operations. I am proud to be conducting a mission that contributes to the security of America’s allies and the homeland itself.

However, I cannot discuss my life without discussing the military and the effect it has had on me. I love the military, my nation and the soldiers I serve with. However, I am also a transgender woman, and many of those who would most fervently thank a soldier for their service are now attacking mine.

First, I was sad. Today I am scared. I am not scared of an enemy attack; on the contrary, I am prepared for that. I am scared because people in positions of power have decided that my service is worth less than the service of others, and that I should not be entitled to essential health care despite signing my name to a contract years ago in which that very benefit was promised to me. This is not the first time in my life that I have been scared; I was scared when I first went to basic training, I was scared when I started my transition and I was scared when I first came out. I know myself well enough to know how I handle these moments.

As I write this I feel anger bleeding into a sense of determination. It was anger that drove me to become an officer; anger at seeing leaders fail to properly care for soldiers and anger at seeing leaders who were not training soldiers to be up to the task. Now I am angry at the people who would attack not just me — I will be fine — but the vulnerable soldiers who will not be fine. And not just soldiers but those serving in the Marines, Air Force, Navy and National Guard. The military is a profession that has taught me the value of hard truths and the necessity of confronting them plainly. The hard truth is that efforts to deprive transgender service members of gender-affirming care is not driven by concerns over readiness or costs, but rather out of a baseless bigotry against us.

The military is in a painful recruiting crisis that I feel every day on the ground trying to execute a mission without enough people, just as I was in my previous assignment and the one before it. Over 20% of transgender Americans volunteer to serve in the military and the other transgender service members I have had the pleasure of serving with are some of the most patriotic people I have met. There are at least 14,700 of us in the services right now proudly defending our nation, a nation with elected officials who see fit to attack us. Another hard truth is that acceptance of transgender service members harming retention or recruitment is a shibboleth that obfuscates the fact soldiers are leaving because they are burned out, and they are not joining because they perceive greater opportunities elsewhere.

I recall with great clarity managing to secure a meeting with high-level staffers for a U.S. senator to discuss the issue of protecting the service of transgender service members. I told my story, they listened and then we discussed the issue. I was told in clear terms that their boss would not lift a finger to support me. And then they thanked me for my service, the very service they were unwilling to advocate for or protect.

I was sad then, too, then scared, then angry, and then determined. I am a good officer. I feel no need to recount my accomplishments here; my evaluations and the officers I have served under know well the things I have done. And in my determination, I will continue to proudly serve. I believe in America and its capacity for greatness, and I am willing to fight and die for it if that is one day asked of me. All I ask of you is that if you want to stop and thank me for my service, then please take a moment to actually support it.