It is no surprise that we are living in an era of constant opposition to abortion care. The medical system will likely experience significant strain as we struggle to obtain funding to train more medical providers offering abortion care services with the overturn of Roe v. Wade.

At least 13 states have implemented a total or near-total ban on abortion care. Only 16 states plan to continue protecting the right to abortion services. These services range from procedural abortions, such as manual evacuations, or medication abortions, which require a certain amount of training in counseling and administration of the medications to terminate a pregnancy.

These restrictions will just fuel a reduction in the amount of providers and clinics providing reproductive health care, which will likely result in little to no training for providers while the amount of patients needing these services increases. Training more medical specialties will help put out this fire.

As family medicine resident physicians, we rotate through different specialties, including surgery, OB/GYN and pediatrics. Residents develop skills providing reproductive care to patients in most clinical settings, including the ER. A patient once came to the pediatric ER complaining of pain and asking for removal of their IUD, worried it was out of place. I explained to the attending physician that I was equipped because of my training to remove the device, and I felt confident that I could do it. We were able to remove the device without issue. The attending physician admitted more reproductive health training was needed for providers in other specialties, such as pediatrics, especially in the emergency medicine field. There have been situations where patients have come to the ER requesting medications to terminate a pregnancy, or asking for an IUD as a form of emergency contraception. Because the amount of training is limited, ER providers were not able to perform any of these services. This is critical when hospitals do not have a specialist who provides these services on site.

However, it requires a few training sessions to become comfortable providing the counseling or procedure. Sure, patients can go to another hospital, or wait for an appointment at their primary care provider’s office or Planned Parenthood. But patients might not have the time to go to another appointment. Primary care offices providing this service might not be able to see patients in a timely manner. We can fix this issue by helping providers in other specialties handle the volume they might now see. Family medicine and obstetrics/gynecology, as well as some internal medicine providers, already opt in for training to provide abortions. Let’s help other specialties gain access to abortion training.

Emergency medicine providers, in either adult or pediatric medicine, and pediatric primary care providers, if given the option to receive the training, will help provide that extra cushion the health care system needs in order to fill the gap created by states limiting abortion access. Emergency and pediatric primary care providers are the front lines of the health care field. We can provide extra training to ER or pediatric residents during their residency years.

We can provide an extra certification course in a few weeks. This will greatly expand access to care and help avoid transferring patients or turning them away. The way we fight the anti-abortion legislation and expand access to abortion care is by educating others, regardless of their field of medical training.