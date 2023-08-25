I work in education, as a paraeducator, so there wasn’t a break for me at the height of the pandemic.

In the fall of 2020, we were working remotely from the schools. Teachers delivered their core lessons online, and I delivered my small-group reading lesson online. In the spring, our school went to a hybrid opening, where students attended in person for half the day. The state also mandated that we provide some kind of child care during COVID-19 for first responders. Our small group showed up with masks on.

Just after the winter holiday, when students started coming back to our school, was the hardest time. I was anxious and stressed out. I would hear about this person and that person having COVID, or this child or co-worker losing a family member to COVID. It was everywhere. I was also trying to continue to publish a newspaper in a nearby town, but after five years, I had to give that up because there was no advertising due to all the business closures.

I didn’t know what to do with myself. My ex-husband (yes, our marriage was a casualty of COVID) didn’t get the vaccine. He didn’t believe in it. In my world as an educator, however, the effects of COVID were very real. Some classes would be quarantined if there were too many cases, and that included a classroom right across the hallway from the one I most frequently worked in. I could feel my anxiety and blood pressure were up every time someone was sick. Every time I had to go to the store it was an ordeal: 1. Grab bags for the store. 2. Wash hands. 3. Put on a mask. 3. Wash hands again. 4. Get to store. 5. Wipe down the shopping cart. 6. Use hand sanitizer. 7. Do the shopping. 8. Use my own pen to write checks, etc. 9. Key in card PIN. 10. Use sanitizer again because I touched the keypad. 11. Get home and unload groceries. 12. Wash hands AGAIN.

I was under a lot of stress like everyone else. Then one day, I was searching YouTube for some music, and I came across Toots and the Maytals. I saw the song “Pomp and Pride.” I vaguely remember the tune from the ’90s when I was visiting my sister’s house.

The lyrics hit me at my core, and I felt my worry reduced by about half at that moment. I also identified with “Time Tough” because every little thing just seemed to be getting harder and more complicated in the world, and a little sadder. Frederick “Toots” Hibbert, the frontman, just sang from his beautiful soul, and I connected with it.

“I go to bed, but sleep won’t come/ Early in the morning, it’s just the same situation.”

One thing I could do to relieve my stress was walk. I lived two blocks from the school. I would walk around the block, imagining kids playing, but all the play equipment was taped off. I would connect my phone to my Bluetooth headphones, and every day, I chose the lub-dub-dub of the reggae beat and Toots’ comforting voice. There was something so compassionate about it. He had an inexplicable, pleading tone in his delivery that made the listener want to follow him on his journey, whatever he was singing. I would listen and feel my heartbeat slow down to reggae time. Listen to the lub-dub-dub of the reggae beat. It matches the normal human heartbeat at rest. That’s where I wanted to be.

Toots was my therapist, and I could step into his office any time. His songs exuded so much empathy. I spent the spring and summer of 2020 seeking solace in the music of Toots and the Maytals. On Sept. 12, 2020, the news announced that Frederick “Toots” Hibbert died of COVID. I was stunned and saddened. The hero of my battle against anxiety during the pandemic died from COVID himself. I was so grateful to him for soothing my soul, and for helping me through this “time tough.” He will never know what a difference he made in my life.

Three years later, not a lot has changed. I have anxiety and I lose sleep, but then I remember I can still visit the world of Toots and the Maytals, and everything is all right. Thank you, Frederick “Toots” Hibbert (Dec. 8, 1942-Sept. 11, 2020). Rest in peace, beautiful soul, and thank you for your music.