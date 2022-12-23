Food, water and shelter are necessities for every single one of us. They make up the bottom and foundational layer of Maslow’s hierarchy of needs. When these most basic needs are not met, the opportunity to grow, learn and thrive is restricted. At Food Lifeline, we believe access to nutritious, culturally relevant food is a human right. Today, that right is out of reach for many.

The pandemic created incredible stress to the social safety net. Among its many impacts was an enormous and almost immediate explosion of food need necessitating a community and government response unmatched in our lifetimes. Pandemic response programs like the child tax credit and universal school breakfasts and lunches not only stemmed the tide, they effectively cut child poverty in half and enabled measurable declines in food insecurity.

These programs were allowed to expire this past spring just as inflation began propelling prices to rise. Families that had gotten back on their feet lost the ground they’d gained. In Western Washington alone, more than 1 million people will turn to a neighborhood food bank or meal provider for the food they need to sustain themselves this year. The sharp increase in demand has mirrored peak pandemic levels and caused such significant and urgent food need that inventory levels in our South Park warehouse were drawn down 75% by late summer.

To ensure people facing hunger have access to the food they need today, we are rebuilding our inventory by dramatically expanding food sourcing. In concert with our donated food streams, we’re projecting a 400% increase in our food budget from pre-pandemic levels to provide almost 59 million meals worth of food — the equivalent of 213,000 meals for every day of the year we operate. This food will go to more than 400 food banks, meal programs and shelter locations across 17 counties in Western Washington. These organizations will in turn provide this food — combined with more they have sourced — to their community members facing hunger. While these volumes may sound enormous, they are not enough.

Food insecurity and hunger are symptoms of poverty and low income. Systemic inequity and injustice — poverty’s leading drivers — impact Black, Indigenous and people of color at disproportionate rates. People don’t experience food insecurity and hunger because food is unavailable, they experience them because their income is inadequate. Nearly a third of food bank guests are children, 22% are over age 55, and the majority are struggling to make ends meet with competing rent, transportation, utility and medical bills.

The realities facing Washington’s hunger relief system demand a multipronged solution — we must both provide food to people experiencing hunger today while engaging in public policy and legislative efforts that can eliminate the root causes of food insecurity for good.

We know that government leaders can and do play pivotal roles in changing the systems and structures that create and perpetuate hunger. We have seen great leadership and progress from our Congressional delegation, state leaders (the House “Food Fighters” caucus, for example), and with city and county officials.

Related government agencies, too, have worked hard to wield everything at their disposal. It is noteworthy that in September the Biden-Harris administration convened a conference that produced a national strategy on hunger, health and nutrition. This “whole-of-government” approach outlines a strategy to end hunger by 2030. It also creates synergy and momentum to finish what we’ve started in Washington state throughout many years of hunger and poverty advocacy.

During the upcoming state legislative session, which begins next month, Food Lifeline will be advocating for Washington to join Maine and California in providing free school meals to all our state’s children, and to fully fund food and nutrition programs. We’ll lobby on issues that address hunger’s root causes of poverty, inequity and injustice such as expanding the Working Families Tax Credit. We’ll support Gov. Jay Inslee’s budget, which includes a $4 billion proposal to fund affordable housing so that families don’t have to choose between paying rent and putting food on the table.

To do all these things, we need your help. Ending hunger will require our entire community to become informed and engaged. Here’s how you can start:

· To help grow our capacity to provide food today, please donate at foodlifeline.org/donate

· To help pack food at our Hunger Solution Center for distribution to our partner network, register at foodlifeline.org/volunteer

· To promote policy and legislative efforts to eliminate the root causes of hunger, join our grassroots community at foodlifeline.org/advocacy

Together we can end hunger. Not just for today, but for good.