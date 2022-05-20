In 2021, my husband and I, retired teachers, moved an impoverished family into an apartment we built in our basement 20 years ago. We had asked Mary’s Place to help us find a family we could house at a rental rate that would be affordable for them. The Seattle nonprofit provides temporary shelter to asylum-seekers from war-torn countries as well as to homeless Americans.

So our new tenants are a refugee couple with an infant (to protect their privacy I won’t name their country of origin). They moved in on the first of August carrying plastic bags of clothes and baby items. Mary’s Place asked the nonprofit Humble Design to supply the unfurnished rooms with used furniture, kitchen equipment and wall art. Viewing the result, the husband pressed his hand to his heart and his wife shed happy tears.

Gradually we came to know the family living in our house. At first this happened via halting conversations, assisted by translation apps and considerable laughter about the intricacies of Seattle’s recycling, trash and food waste regulations. The husbands enjoy doing tasks together like moving the apartment’s heavy sofa to a different spot or installing a wall mount for a donated TV. The baby likes sitting with me in the sun to blow bubbles and roll a ball around.

Housing a needy family was far from our thinking in 2020, when long-term tenants we loved moved out. But when the apartment stood vacant half a year because pandemic stresses had depleted our energy to advertise, we didn’t seriously miss the rental income. Leaving the place empty while homelessness flourished around us began to feel indecent, so why not rent to a family too poor to pay Seattle’s astronomical rents? Apparently, we could afford to charge a subsidized-housing rate of one-third the tenants’ income even if the rate turned out to be one-third of zero.

Our present tenants’ monthly rent including utilities is under $200, a third of their temporary government income. They convey their gratitude by helping us sweep the walkways or help move a big item. COVID-19 caution and the language barrier have kept our two families from socializing much, but the coming summer will let us enjoy games and meals together on the deck.

As of now the baby has spent more than half his life in our house and is taking his first trembling steps. The parents are learning English via free community-college Zoom courses and got their refugee work permits after many months of waiting. Their ambitions are to be licensed, respectively, as a long-distance freight driver and as a home health aide for elderly people, two occupations suffering serious worker shortages in America.

Staff at Mary’s Place recently told us we were “the first and still the only” people they knew to have made the choice we made. And no wonder. Not everyone can afford to help strangers build a new life by providing them with an inexpensive home.

But fortune has been kind to us for half a century. We own a house made affordable by the 1970s Boeing bust and had racked up 65 years between us teaching in Seattle education systems where money from every paycheck was automatically routed into retirement accounts. Our kids are grown, and over two decades the apartment built as an investment had paid for itself. All this put us in a position to do more than donate each month to worthy causes, and gradually we came to ask ourselves why we should keep increasing a household income that felt more than sufficient.

In a broader context, we’re not unique. I know a University of Washington employee who inherited a second house and now rents it at far below market rate to a needy family. Financially secure property owners elsewhere are doubtless also providing affordable homes to refugees and homeless Americans. Might others step up? They’ll discover, as my husband and I did, that they feel less impotent in a world of immense and frightening economic and political problems.