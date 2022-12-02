For anyone who doubted our democracy was at risk, the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection at the U.S. Capitol was an alarming wake-up call.

Going into the midterm elections, in our state and around the country, the fear was palpable that anti-democracy forces — which have come to dominate the voice of the Republican Party — would gain control of Congress.

The most aggressive fringe candidates in Washington state seemed to revel in their vicious, tasteless and mostly inaccurate speeches and advertising.

Yet on Election Day, the shrill, negative anti-democracy candidates, while loud, were ineffective.

The U.S. Senate will remain in control of accomplished and respected Democrats, including our own U.S. Sen. Patty Murray. If confirmed as Senate president pro tempore, Murray will be third in line to the presidency.

In Washington state’s four ugliest campaigns, all the anti-democratic extremists were defeated. Murray and U.S. Rep. Kim Schrier were both deservedly reelected, as was a promising newcomer, Democrat Marie Gluesenkamp Perez in the 3rd Congressional District.

In the 4th District, our respected Republican incumbent, U.S. Rep. Dan Newhouse, who voted to impeach former President Donald Trump, was reelected. The unqualified Trump-endorsed candidate did not even make it out of the primary.

While our democracy looks like it will live on for now, it has become fragile. The fragility is driven by widening societal fault lines that have created far too many “have nots” and too many “haves.”

The major faults lines are evidenced by significant inequity in education, health care, public safety, wealth and age.

These growing disparities undermine the American dream of democratic government.

However, it is the newest fault line that has become the primary threat to our democracy: the demise of America’s once vaunted local free press system.

The most trusted source of news and community connection has been lost in much of the country.

With this loss, local citizen engagement within their communities has plummeted. Social media and Fox News have filled the void as purveyors of false news and discontent.

When a community does not have a viable local newspaper, ignorance and fear take root. It erodes local civic participation and undermines healthy communities.

What remains of our legitimate, professional news media did a decent job reporting key election issues on voters’ minds, though too few were asking voters how they were feeling about our democracy.

Then postelection, The Associated Press reported that, when surveyed, 44% of voters said concerns about the future of democracy was their primary consideration in voting.

This should be a wake-up call for all of us. But especially for Congress and President Joe Biden.

This year may be our last chance to save and restore our local free press system.

Smaller communities and many larger ones have increasingly become “news deserts.’’ Many larger papers have become ghost newspapers — like Casper, barely visible but with no substance.

For many years The Seattle Times, which remains a local family public-service stewardship, has been an advocate of public policy that would protect and rebuild our trusted local newspaper system.

We have reached the crisis point. Act now or watch our civility and democracy fade away.

We are fortunate in Washington to have the most savvy free press delegation in the country. But it has been challenging to get the president and the rest of congressional leadership to move saving our local, free press system to the top of their agendas. This is inexplicable given what is at risk.

To preserve what is left and respond to the 44% of voters who voted to save our democracy, Congress needs to pass two bills by year end.

One is the Local Journalism Sustainability Act (H.R. 3940) and the other is the Journalism Competition and Preservation Act (S. 673).

These are critical, stopgap measures to stop local newspaper closures and the carnage of layoffs in our local newsrooms.

In the next two Sundays we will share more permanent actions that could be taken by state and federal governments to help save our local free press system and democracy.

FOOTNOTE:

The Seattle Times has been an independent, public service stewardship of the local Blethen family since 1896.

When the fourth-generation leadership began 37 years ago, Washington state had a robust group of 30 daily newspapers, almost all local family stewardships.

Today our state is down to only four local, family, daily newspaper stewardships: Spokane (Cowles family), Vancouver (Campbell family), Clarkston (Alford family), Walla Walla, Yakima and Seattle (Blethen family).

There is no doubt that the local election coverage in these communities played a key role keeping the anti-democracy candidates at bay in our state.